COLUMBUS, Ohio– They are big fighters.

Babies in the NICU at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus received superhero capes Thursday, according to 10 TV, to show how tough they are.

One sweet newborn named Ethan received a Captain America shield.

March of Dimes came up with the idea to spread a little bit of happiness to moms and dads.

The sewing guild at Riverside Methodist Hospital made the capes.