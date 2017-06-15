Sweet treats for kids: Cleveland police to serve ice cream to local children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Some city police officers have additional duties this summer, they are now in charge of passing out ice cream to children.

And it’s a job they love. “It’s all about the kids,” said Cleveland Police Officer Melissa Marquard, as she held 2-year-old Jordyn Lindsay and helped her unwrap an orange push up pop.

The police department now has a “Let’s Chill Together Ice Cream Truck,” and about 10,000 ice cream treats that were donated by Pierre’s Ice Cream.

"We feel 'Let's Chill Together' is an outstanding way to bring together safety forces and residents in our wonderful community to promote safety and mutual respect and understanding," said Shelley Roth, Pierre's President and CEO. " Pierre's has been a part of Cleveland since 1932, and we are honored the City of Cleveland and the Division of Police approached us for involvement in this fun idea. We have amazing kids and our safety forces do exceptional work. When you bring both together ,and add ice cream, you have a winner!"

The ice cream truck made several stops Thursday, and the children were surprised and excited.

“This helps us break down barriers,” said Commander Johnny Johnson. “We don’t just drop off the ice cream. We spend time, talking to them, so they get to know us and we get to know them.”

Johnson said he was also surprised to find out, that it wasn’t just the children that were excited about the ice cream truck.

“What I noticed is the officers were just as excited about this program,” Johnson said.