Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide which happened on Dolphin Street in Beach City, which is south of Massillon.

At 4:36 p.m., Thursday, deputies received a 911 call hangup from someone at a home.

Deputies found two victims inside the home. According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the victims are James William Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn Barbara Stockdale, 54.

The alleged suspect, Jacob Timothy Stockdale, 25, turned the gun on himself as police arrived. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this crime, is asked to call 330-430-3800.

40.653116 -81.580956