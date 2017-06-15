Police ask for tips after 4 shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Police in Canton are trying to figure out who fired the shots that sent four people to the hospital.

Police were called to the intersection of 14th St. NE and Gibbs Ave. NE just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they learned that four people had been shot, police said in a news release.

All four victims had been driven to the hospital by private vehicle to be treated for injuries that were believed to be non-life threatening.

Davonte Baker, 22, Armani Sharpe, 19, and a 17-year-old were all treated and released.

Tre’Juan Johnson, Jr., 19, remained in the hospital early Thursday morning.

Canton Police were asking anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau at (330)489-3144 or to text CANTON and your tip to 847411.