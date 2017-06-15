Parma firefighters save family dog as they battle blaze at house

PARMA, Ohio — Parma firefighters saved a family pet as they battled a house fire on Belmere Dr., Thursday afternoon.

The fire department received a call that flames were coming from the roof of a home.

Firefighters battled intense heat as well as flames.

It appears to have been a fire outside the home that extended inside.

Firefighters were able to save a family dog, believed to be a golden retriever. The Parma animal warden cared for the pup at the scene.

The cause is still under investigation.