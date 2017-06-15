× ODOT to install stop sign with flashing lights after Chardon teens were killed in crash

CHARDON, Ohio — ODOT says it will put up a stop sign with flashing lights at the intersection where two Chardon teens were killed in a car crash.

They are hoping to reduce crashes in the area where the crash happened — along Route 44 and Hosford Road.

Investigators say Dominic Ricci, 18, and Jackson Condon, 17, were killed after running a stop sign at the intersection.

Ricci and Condon had both recently graduated from Chardon High School.

There will not be an overhead light installed at this time; according to ODOT, this fall, it will investigate if a traffic light is needed.

Continuing coverage, here.