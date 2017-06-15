Missing: Pamela Thompson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Pamela Thompson, 17, was last seen May 25 on West 54th Street in Cleveland.

That day she was wearing a black North Face sweater, black leggings and knee high boots.

She is 5'2" tall with brown eyes. Pamela also has brown hair, but police say she may have dyed it red.

Anyone wiht information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704,

