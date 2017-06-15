Man accused of murdering couple at car dealership issued $5 million bond

CLEVELAND — A 29-year-old man charged with aggravated murder for killing a couple at their used car lot in Cleveland was issued $5 million bond Thursday.

Records show 29-year-old was arrested and chargedJoseph McAlpine Tuesday for fatally shooting 47-year-old Michael Kuznik and 46-year-old Trina Tomola in April. He was arrested after investigators matched his DNA to evidence gathered at the crime scene.

The couple was found by their 19-year-old son. Both were shot in the head.

Police say two cars, surveillance equipment and computers containing business records were taken from the business. The family’s dog also was killed.

