Man accused of killing a mother, two daughters to face charges in court

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — A suspect in the murder of a mother and her two daughters in North Royalton will appear in court today.

George Brinkman Jr., 45, was charged Wednesday with aggravated murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the deaths of Suzanne Taylor, 45, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found Sunday in their home.

Police haven’t said how they died.

Brinkman was charged Tuesday with murder in the slayings of his employers, 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John. The couple’s bodies were found Monday in their North Canton home. Authorities say they apparently were shot.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Brinkman.

Continuing coverage here.