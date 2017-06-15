Local man drives while waving gun with toddler in front seat: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM is investigating outrageous video posted on-line showing a local man driving and waving a gun even with a toddler in the front seat not buckled up.

A concerned citizen brought this to the attention of the I-TEAM. The video shows the driver rapping along with the car stereo, riding with a wad of cash in his lap, waving a gun, and cruising with the toddler in the front seat. Yet, the child is not strapped into a car seat or traditional seat belt.

We went to Cleveland’s east side and showed the video to the driver’s grandmother. It alarmed her. Mamie Sanderfer said, "I wouldn't let him in when he came by the other day. Matter of fact, I had three of my great grandchildren. I said you're not coming in my house with no gun. And he got upset and left."

That concerned citizen we mentioned plans to make a police report. That citizen doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons but told the I-TEAM, "That baby is in danger. That's child endangerment. That's just unacceptable."

The I-TEAM showed the video to an officer experienced in investigated child abuse cases. He said the video could certainly be used to build a case for child endangering. It would likely be a lesser, misdemeanor version of the case since there was no serious harm to the child.

Records show that driver is already wanted for not showing up to felony court for a domestic violence case. The victim in that case is the mother of the child in the video posted on-line.

The driver’s mother said he talked about turning himself in Thursday afternoon, but didn’t.