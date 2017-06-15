Live video: Pilot treated for injuries after blimp crashes near U.S. Open

HARTFORD, Wisc.– A blimp crashed during the U.S. Open at Erin Hills Golf Course in Wisconsin on Thursday.

The Penfed blimp went down in an open field east of the gold course grounds, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

AirSign, which owns the blimp, said there was a “catastrophic failure” of the air ship’s outer skin.

One person was on the blimp at the time of the crash. The pilot was pulled from the scene and suffered burns, our sister station FOX 6 Now reported. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The US GO issued the following statement:

“According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills Golf Course at approximately 11:15 a.m. First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries. No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video