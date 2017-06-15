LeBron James posts adorable video of son’s 10th birthday

CLEVELAND– LeBron James made his return to social media with an adorable video.

James notably takes a break from Twitter and Instagram during the playoffs. The Cavaliers forward calls it, “Zero Dark Thirty-23.”

He posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday of the James family singing “Happy Birthday” to his middle son, Bryce. The 10-year-old smiles as he prepares to make a wish and blow out the candles.

Younger sister Zhuri couldn’t stay away and helps Bryce with the cake.

James previously showed off his singing skills when he wished teammate Kevin Love a happy birthday last year.

