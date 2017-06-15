Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco finds creative way to spend time in dugout

CLEVELAND– It was arts and crafts time in the Indians dugout for Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

During Thursday’s game against the Dodgers, Carrasco broke out the glue and Sharpie markers. At first, it was tough to tell what Cookie was creating.

Then, it started to take shape, morphing into Tribe third baseman Jose Ramirez.

The resemblance is uncanny.

The Indians beat the Dodgers, 12-5. They take on the Minnesota Twins Friday at 8:10 p.m. at Target Field.

