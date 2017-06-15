GOP, Democrats playing ball as Team Scalise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Republicans and Democrats are fighting for bragging rights in their annual Congressional Baseball game, and doing so as one unit — Team Scalise.

The opposing sides are paying tribute to Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was critically wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice in Virginia on Wednesday.

Scalise was shot in the hip, and sustained grievous injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs.

The hospital where Scalise is being treated says he is still in critical condition but improved after a second surgery.

Many of the players in the congressional game Thursday night are wearing Louisiana State University hats in honor of Scalise, a graduate of the school, as they assemble at Nationals Park in Washington.

