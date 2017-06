Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh - Northeast Ohio singer/songwriter Nick Zuber has been working on new music is releasing the first single from his new album 'Makeshift Paradise'. Nick shared some of his new songs on Fox 8 News in the Morning.

Click here for more information on Nick Zuber and see his upcoming show schedule.

