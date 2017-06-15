Fox 8 Recipe Box: Zack Bruell’s Gazpacho

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh - It's a spoonful of summer in every bite! Fresh vegetables and a few simple ingredients are all you need to create a refreshing summer soup.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how easy Gazpacho is to make from Chef Zack Bruell. Wayne also learned about Zack's 2017 Tour de Bruell - a culinary passport program happening this summer at all six of Zack's restaurants (Alley Cat, L’Albatros, Parallax, Chinato, Cowell & Hubbard and Table 45Alley Cat, L’Albatros, Parallax, Chinato, Cowell & Hubbard and Table 45). Click here for more information.

Gazpacho (Serves 8)

½ red onion(diced)

2 peeled and de-seeded English cucumber

1 diced red pepper(seeds removed)

1 diced green pepper(seeds removed)

3 diced red tomato(seeds removed)

1 clove garlic(peeled)

½ diced jalapeno pepper(seeds removed)

2 cups tomato juice

4 tbs. cilantro

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

Place above in blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Garnish with sour cream and diced avocado.