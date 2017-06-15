Fox 8 Recipe Box: Zack Bruell’s Gazpacho

CLEVELAND, Oh - It's a spoonful of summer in every bite! Fresh vegetables and a few simple ingredients are all you need to create a refreshing summer soup.
Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned how easy Gazpacho is to make from Chef Zack Bruell. Wayne also learned about Zack's 2017 Tour de Bruell - a culinary passport program happening this summer at all six of Zack's restaurants (Alley Cat, L’Albatros, Parallax, Chinato, Cowell & Hubbard and Table 45Alley Cat, L’Albatros, Parallax, Chinato, Cowell & Hubbard and Table 45). Click here for more information.
Gazpacho (Serves 8)
½ red onion(diced)
2 peeled and de-seeded English cucumber
1 diced red pepper(seeds removed)
1 diced green pepper(seeds removed)
3 diced red tomato(seeds removed)
1 clove garlic(peeled)
½ diced jalapeno pepper(seeds removed)
2 cups tomato juice
4 tbs. cilantro
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
Place above in blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Garnish with sour cream and diced avocado.