Cleveland police work to unite stolen jewelry with rightful owners

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit is trying to identify the owners of stolen jewelry.

Police said the items were recovered from two suspects, who were arrested for their involvement in multiple burglaries starting in November. The jewelry includes a locket with photos of two girls, several pairs of earrings and a few tie tacks.

Anyone with information that can help return these pieces to their proper owners is asked to contact Detective Lentz at 216-623-2532.