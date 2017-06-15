× Cleveland Browns sign tight end David Njoku

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed first-round draft pick David Njoku, the team announced on Thursday.

The Browns traded up with the Packers to take the tight end with the 29th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. Cleveland also drafted Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers, marking the first time the franchise had three first-round picks.

Njoku played in 26 games for Miami, where he had more than 1,000 receiving yards and 64 receptions. The 6-foot-4 tight end also competed in the high jump on the school’s track and field team.

The Browns have signed nine of their 10 draft picks, including defensive end Garrett and quarterback DeShone Kizer.

