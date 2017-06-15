× Browns’ Myles Garrett hasn’t been seen on practice field day after foot injury

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett hasn’t been seen on the practice field in Berea on Thursday.

Garrett injured his foot during 11-on-11 drills at Wednesday’s practice. According to the Browns, he limped off the field and watched the rest of practice from the sidelines.

Three-day minicamp ends Thursday. Training camp starts next month.

“Obviously, I don’t want to see any of our players kicked, hurt, any of that,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said following Wednesday’s practice. “Hopefully things will be fine, we don’t want to lose any player, especially not one of our really good players. Hopefully things will be OK. I think they will be.”

The Browns selected Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Garrett was a three-year starter at Texas A&M, where he received top All-American and SEC honors. He logged 15 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks last season, all while dealing with an ankle injury.

Garrett signed a four-year, $30.4 million contract with the Browns.

