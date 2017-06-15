× Body found in burning car in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A body was discovered inside a burning car in East Cleveland early Thursday morning.

The car was fully engulfed in flames at about 3:30 a.m. at East 113rd Street and Gainsboro Avenue. After East Cleveland firefighters extinguished the blaze, they learned there was a body inside.

The remains were too badly burned to make any tentative identification, police said. The car was towed to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for processing.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the State Fire Marshal are helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234.