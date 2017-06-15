Adele offers comfort and support at scene of London high-rise tragedy

LONDON — Superstar singer Adele showed up at the scene of the fatal high-rise fire in London Wednesday night.
So far, 12 people have been confirmed dead in the fire, dozens of others were injured.
Adele kept a low profile. She was shown in social media posts by only a handful of fans.
The singer, who was with husband Simon Konecki, could be seen wiping away tears as she comforted fans at the scene.
Many fans applauded her decision to come to the scene, instead of simply tweeting about it and staying at home.