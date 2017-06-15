A rare peek ‘inside’ an autistic mind – Temple Grandin explains what autism feels like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Temple Grandin was diagnosed with autism as a child. She is the 1st person to speak publicly about how 'her' mind works and she shares her story with audiences all over the world in an effort to help others on the autism spectrum.

Temple Grandin's abilities have allowed her to accomplish incredible things. She is an animal science professor at Colorado State University and her 'humane' designs have been adopted by a record number of livestock operators.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer had an opportunity to learn more about this inspirational woman who Time Magazine calls her one of the world's most Influential People.

Milestones Autism Resources brought Temple Grandin to Northeast Ohio. You can learn more about the organization and the services they offer if you click here.