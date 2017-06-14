Virginia shooting suspect identified as 66-year-old Illinois man

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The suspect in this morning’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice has been identified as an Illinois man.

The suspect is James T. Hodgkinson, 66.

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot and wounded during the incident Wednesday just outside of Washington. Several other people were also wounded, and at least two were in critical condition.

Capitol Police officers who were in Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said. The shooter’s injuries are described as serious.

The gunman had a rifle and “a lot of ammo,” said Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who was at the practice. Flake estimated that more than 50 shots were fired.

Texas Rep. Joe Barton told reporters the shooter came out to the practice and opened fire, shooting at Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., who plays third base.

“He shot at Steve Scalise, our second baseman. He hit Steve Scalise,” Barton said, “Scalise’s security detail and the Capitol Hill police immediately returned fire, and Alexandria Police also immediately came and began to return fire. They shot the shooter. The security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter.”

Barton described the shooter as a “middle-aged man. Blue jeans and a blue shirt. I think he was anglo. He had a rifle and I think he had an automatic pistol, but I wouldn’t swear to it.”

Barton said the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes, and there were dozens if not hundreds of shots fired.

FBI special agent in charge Tim Slater said it was “too early to say” whether it was an act of terrorism, or whether Scalise was targeted.

