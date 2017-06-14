Two lawmakers from Ohio safe after shooting on Virginia baseball field

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Two Ohio lawmakers are safe after a gunman opened fire during practice for the congressional baseball team in Virginia Wednesday morning.
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was shot but is expected to recover. Four others, including an aide, two Capitol officers and the gunman, were also hurt in what authorities are calling a “deliberate attack.”
U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Cincinnati, who is a physician, was there during the shooting. He went to Scalise and applied pressure on his wound.
U.S Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Niles, was also nearby during the ordeal. He tweeted following the shooting, saying “this violence is sickening.”
Members of Congress were practicing for a game that was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. It was not immediately clear whether it would go on as scheduled. The annual game has been played since 1909.
