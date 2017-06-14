Tick threat for northeast Ohio has parents taking preventive measures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio - "It's so scary with them being outside. We're a boy family, we do sports. We are always outside," said Kristen Cooke of Medina.

Cooke is a constantly watching out for her four boys.

"When Clay was two, I found a tick on his stomach while changing his diaper," said Cooke.

But now she's adding an extra layer of protection on them every time they go outside.

"Because of the fear of ticks, my girlfriend and I created a bug spray. We spray them down, it's all natural too. When they come in, we strip them down, put them in the bath, anytime they're out playing baseball or in the woods," said Cooke.

Last month, a video went viral of a young girl from Oregon suffering from tick paralysis.

The video has helped raise awareness of these tiny insects causing big concern.

What happens is the tick bites them in the back of the neck and the tick injects a venom that causes paralysis," said Dr. Marc Gillinov, a cardiac surgeon with the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Marc says the bites cannot be felt but after a day or two, one might start to itch.

"It's estimated that 300,000 people in the US get lyme disease from ticks. What happens is the tick carries a bacteria and when it bites a person, it injects the bacteria into the person," said Dr. Marc.

Expects say ticks can be found just about anywhere, in the woods, the trees, your backyard.

"We are always spraying them down, checking them, checking their hair. We are checking the dog. We don't want it in the house," said Cooke.

