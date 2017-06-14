Suspect charged with aggravated murder in deaths of North Royalton woman, two daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio-- The man suspected in the murders of a North Royalton woman and her two adult daughters is now facing charges.

George C. Brinkman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, three counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence, North Royalton police said on Wednesday. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

Suzanne Taylor, 45; Taylor Pifer, 21; and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found dead inside their home on Ridge Road in North Royalton on Sunday.

A warrant was also been issued for Brinkman in the deaths of a Lake Township couple, the Stark County Sheriff's Office said. Officers discovered the bodies of Rogell John, 71, and Roberta John, 64, on Monday.

Brinkman was arrested following a lengthy standoff with police on Valley Forge Drive in Brunswick early Tuesday morning.

Continuing coverage on this story here