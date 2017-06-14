Service on Cleveland Metroparks water taxi free this season

CLEVELAND– Rides on the Cleveland Metroparks water taxi are free for the rest of the season thanks to a donation from ArcelorMittal.

The 26-foot yacht makes trips between the East and West Bank of the Flats. It fits 17 people and four bikes, and is also dog friendly.

“As Cleveland Metroparks marks its own 100-year anniversary, we come together to celebrate the progress that’s been made to protect, preserve and promote a healthy and safe Cuyahoga River,” said Eric Hauge, vice president and general manager, ArcelorMittal Cleveland.

The water taxi is in operation from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting. Hours are extended for special events and holidays.

Tickets, which are usually $15 per person, are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information is available here.