Possible thunderstorms tonight, chance continues tomorrow

Officially, we had our 1st heat wave of 2017 (Sunday-Tuesday): Three consecutive days of 90+ degrees is usually the criteria used for that “heat wave” terminology. Additionally, our official high of 93° Monday/Tuesday tied the old records from 1954.

Last summer, we did not record any “heat waves” until July, but in July, we had a five-day stretch and a three-day stretch. In August, there was another five-day stretch, making it a very warm summer.

The humidity has risen into ‘uncomfortable’ category. Tuesday’s thunderstorms occurred inland away from the back-door lake breeze/front that developed. A north wind off the lake trimmed the Burke temp to 74° which is an 11° difference between that location and Hopkins!

A pattern change for early next week will mean highs closer to average for this time of the year. We’ll be back in the 70’s beginning Monday.

