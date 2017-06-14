Virginia gunman no longer a threat; President Trump says Rep. Scalise was ‘badly injured’ but will ‘fully recover

Ohio leaders react to shooting in Alexandria

Posted 9:30 am, June 14, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:36AM, June 14, 2017

People gather near the scene of an early morning shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. Senior Republican Congressman Steve Scalise was among several victims shot and wounded at a baseball practice ahead of an annual game between lawmakers. Scalise was reportedly shot in the hip. Scalise is the majority whip who rallies Republican votes in the House of Representatives. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON— A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Politicians from across the country, including our representatives from Ohio, are reacting to the incident Wednesday morning:

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) released the following statement:

“This is shocking news. My thoughts and prayers go out to my friend and colleague, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), his family, staff and all Members of Congress affected by this tragedy. I thank our Capitol Police and other law enforcement for their immediate response and bravery. Wishing Steve and all injured a safe and speedy recovery.”

