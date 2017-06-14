× Ohio leaders react to shooting in Alexandria

WASHINGTON— A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Politicians from across the country, including our representatives from Ohio, are reacting to the incident Wednesday morning:

Please join me in praying for those shot at baseball practice this morning. Major thank you to the Capitol Police officers who were there. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

I am on the team but left prior to the shooting to head to the office. I am unharmed. — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) June 14, 2017

Pls join me in thinking of @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, staff, their families, & everyone affected by the senseless violence this AM. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) June 14, 2017

Jane & I send our thoughts & prayers to @SteveScalise, the @CapitolPolice & all those affected this morning. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 14, 2017

The @CapitolPolice put their lives on the line every day to protect the public & members of Congress. They are true heroes. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 14, 2017

Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) released the following statement:

“This is shocking news. My thoughts and prayers go out to my friend and colleague, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), his family, staff and all Members of Congress affected by this tragedy. I thank our Capitol Police and other law enforcement for their immediate response and bravery. Wishing Steve and all injured a safe and speedy recovery.”

My prayers are with the wounded in the horrific attack at the congressional baseball practice this AM. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 14, 2017

