Ohio leaders react to shooting in Alexandria
WASHINGTON— A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also believed to have been hit, according to a lawmaker who witnessed the shooting.
Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.
Politicians from across the country, including our representatives from Ohio, are reacting to the incident Wednesday morning:
Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) released the following statement:
“This is shocking news. My thoughts and prayers go out to my friend and colleague, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), his family, staff and all Members of Congress affected by this tragedy. I thank our Capitol Police and other law enforcement for their immediate response and bravery. Wishing Steve and all injured a safe and speedy recovery.”