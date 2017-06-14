More and more women having babies later in life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, OH – Pop star Janet Jackson gave birth in January to her first child at the age of 50, a trend that, according to doctors, appears to be on the rise.

"Many of them, especially if they're getting close to 50, are probably getting some help from, you know, from the infertility doctors and having some assisted reproductive technologies, “ says University Hospitals OB/GYN Doctor Karen Ashby.

Jordan Randolph is a very adventurous two-year old.

He was also a surprise blessing to mom and dad, John and Bernadette Randolph of Streetsboro.

"We were hoping to be, looking forward to being empty-nesters," says Bernadette Randolph.

Already the parents of a 17 and 21-year old, Rudolph was 45-years old when she learned she was pregnant, and it happened naturally.

"We were planning 7, 8 years ago to have another child. But we thought we couldn't get pregnant because it never happened."

While 35 has historically been the average cut-off age, record numbers of women over 40 are having babies.

But there are risks.

Dr. Ashby says, "The risk of Down syndrome, which is one of the more common, genetic disorders that we see, which is significantly higher in women in their forties."

There’s also the risks of high blood pressure, diabetes and an overall, complicated pregnancy.

Fortunately, Bernadette Randolph gave birth to a health six-pound baby.

And while celebrities are seemingly glorifying later in life pregnancies, Dr. Ashby says women should know the risks and the truths.

“You're probably not gonna get pregnant on your own. If you want to get pregnant, you're gonna have to spend a fair amount of time and money getting pregnant. I just wish the celebrities would be a little bit more honest about that."