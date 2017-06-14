Missing: Kelvin Watford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Kelvin Watford, 48, hasn't been seen since May 12 on Central Avenue in Cleveland.

He is 5'5" tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Kelvin has a scar on his head and face and uses a walker.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie and khakis. Police say he has a mild case of dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective White with the Cleveland Police Third District at 216-623-3085.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

