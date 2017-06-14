Medina County sheriff deputy collects DNA samples in trustee case: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that a Medina County sheriff deputy has taken DNA samples from several Lafayette Township employees as part of the death investigation of former trustee Bryon Macron.

Medina sheriff officials declined to discuss the investigation, other than to say it is still ongoing.

But sources say a deputy was at a township firefighters training meeting Tuesday night and took DNA samples from male firefighters, and that DNA samples were taken from other township employees several weeks ago.

Sources say they believe the DNA testing is routine and part of the investigation.

Macron was missing in December. His body was found in February in Chippewa Lake.

Medina officials say they still don’t know how Macron died. They said they still have not received toxicology or autopsy reports.

Macron’s widow, Victoria, has told Fox 8 she is frustrated because she wants to know what happened to her husband. The family has hired Cleveland attorney Richard Lillie.

Lillie said “it does seem a little late” for deputies to be collecting DNA samples, but said he is glad the investigation is continuing.

“Victoria and her daughters want answers,” Lillie said. “I think it’s going to take time but we will get answers.”

Continuing coverage.