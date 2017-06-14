LIVE VIDEO: Vigil for North Royalton murder victims

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Royalton High School in memory of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, Taylor and Kylie, who were both North Royalton graduates.

Suzanne, 45, Taylor Pifer, 21 and Kylie Pifer, 18, were found Sunday dead inside their Ridge Road home. All three were found tucked into bed.

George C. Brinkman, 45, was charged with three counts of aggravated murder, three counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with evidence in their deaths, North Royalton police said on Wednesday. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

A warrant was also been issued for Brinkman in the deaths of a Lake Township couple, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers discovered the bodies of Rogell John, 71, and Roberta John, 64, on Monday.

