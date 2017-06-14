Live video: President Trump to address shooting in Alexandria, Virginia

​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump was expected to address the shooting that happened in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning.

A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot and wounded during the incident Wednesday just outside of Washington. Several other people were also wounded, and at least two were in critical condition.

Capitol Police officers who were in Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said. The shooter’s injuries are described as serious.

Right after the shooting, the President released a statement that said, “The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

