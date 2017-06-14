× I-Team: Cuyahoga County jail corrections officer recovering after being attacked by inmate

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Cuyahoga County jail corrections officer is recovering after getting attacked by an inmate while checking a cell in the maximum security area.

It happened Tuesday, and it sent corrections officer Brandon Honaker to the hospital.

County officials say Honaker was doing a routine check of an inmate’s cell when the inmate jumped up and attacked. Honaker suffered a cut below an eye which required stitches.

The jail guard was able to get out of the cell and lock the door as he called for back-up.

The county says the inmate was already in segregation. Now he could face criminal charges for this incident.

Records show he is in jail now for felony assault and domestic violence.