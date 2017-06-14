Forecast: chance for thunder, rain continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Very slow-moving thunderstorms developed In Erie County and slowly moved across Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga and Summit Counties. The red areas below had Doppler rainfall estimates of 2″ or more.

This cluster essentially fell apart after the sun set. Much of the rest of the night should remain quiet, warm, and humid.

The next approaching cluster of thunderstorms may increase the number of backyards that experience a passing thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast: