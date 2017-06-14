Forecast: Another very warm, stuffy day with afternoon storms likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officially, this is the 1st heat wave of 2017: Three consecutive days of 90+ degrees. Additionally, our official high of 93°F Tuesday ties the old record for June 13.

Last summer, we did not record any “heat waves” until July, but in July, we had a five-day stretch and a three-day stretch. In August, there was another five-day stretch, making it a very warm summer.

The humidity has risen into the muggy category.

Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:

