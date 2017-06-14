× Fired Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo ‘disappointed’ with the arbitrator’s ruling

CLEVELAND– Fired Cleveland Police Officer Michael Brelo is commenting for the first time since the November 2012 police chase and shooting.

Brelo gave a statement exclusively to the FOX 8 I-Team Wednesday, a day after the arbitrator’s ruling was released.

“I’m very disappointed with the arbitrator’s ruling. We are looking into an appeal,” Brelo stated. “I want to thank the union for their unwavering support for me and my family.”

He did state he was pleased the other five officers, who were fired along with him, will be returning to the force.

“I am overjoyed for the five other officers getting their jobs back and am praying for them,” Brelo said.

Cleveland police shot and killed two suspects after firing 137 shots in November 2012. The shooting happened after a long chase across Cleveland that involved dozens of police cars. It began when police believed someone in a car had fired a shot at an officer.

While five officers will be going back to work with the ruling, they will not be getting back pay for the time they’ve been off the job.

Meanwhile, the city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association will have a few weeks to determine if they want to appeal the ruling.

Before Brelo was fired, he was found not guilty on manslaughter charges.

