Father’s Day 2017: Brunches, celebrations and free events in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND -- It's that time of the year to honor fathers, celebrate fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence they have on society.

Around Northeast Ohio, there's plenty to do for your dad's special day. From dining at a delicious brunch spot, to enjoying one of the many places offering a free or discounted price, just for dads, Cleveland has this year's celebration covered.

Happy Father's Day!

**All events on Sunday, July 18, unless otherwise noted**

BRUNCHES

Adega Restaurant at The 9: 2017 East 9th Street, Cleveland; (216) 331-6289. Brunch from 10 a.m.- 4p.m.

Crop Bistro and Bar: 2537 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland; (216) 696-2767. Brunch from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Townhall: 1909 West 25th Street, Cleveland; (216) 344-9400. Brunch from 9 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Nautica Queen Brunch Cruise: 1153 Main Street, Cleveland; (216) 696-8888. Brunch cruise from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Grand Buffet at Fieldcrest Estate: 1346 Easthill Street SE, North Canton; (330) 966-2222. Brunch from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Pier W: 12700 Lake Avenue, Cleveland; (216) 228-2250. Brunch from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

CELEBRATIONS

Festival of the Fish and Father's Day Parade: Downtown Vermilion; entertainment, games, food, marketplace, fireworks, pet parade and more. June 16-18; Friday and Saturday from Noon - 11 p.m.; Sunday from Noon - 6 p.m. Event is FREE.

Dance Night with Dad at Cafe O'Play: 911 Graham Road Suite 27, Stow; Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Father's Day Tie-Dye at Akron ArtWorks: Deep Lock Quarry – 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula; Tie-Dye with your dad. All ages welcome. Saturday, June 17, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Kids Club Father's Day Frame Craft at Michaels: Various Michaels locations across Northeast Ohio; Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. - noon.

Father's Day Chocolate at All City Candy: 746 Richmond Rd., Richmond Heights; (216) 487-7070. Dip your own chocolate-covered gift for Dad; Go Fish carnival game; indoor putting green; etc. Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Baseball Heritage Museum: 6601 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland; (216) 789-1083. Explore the museum's exhibits and memorabilia that present the history and diversity in baseball. Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

FREE EVENTS

Akron Zoo: 500 Edgewood Avenue, Akron; (330) 375-2550. FREE admission for dads and grandpas.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland; (216) 661-6500. FREE for dads with paid child admission.

Cleveland Aquarium: 2000 Sycamore Street, Cleveland; (216) 694-2000. FREE admission for dads with purchase of ticket for child or adult.

William McKinley Presidential Library and Museum: 800 McKinley Monument Drive, NW, Canton; (330) 455-7043. FREE admission for dads. Saturday, June 17,

Father's Day Hero Hike: Deep Lock Quarry -- 5779 Riverview Road, Peninsula; Enjoy a hike to learn about dads in nature. Then, enjoy a donut and beverage. From 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

