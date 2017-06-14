× Fairview Park police ask for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio– Police in Fairview Park are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl.

Emily Leonard was reported missing by her family on April 15. Police said she is likely and willingly in the company of 20-year-old Christian Birch.

A civil protection order was issued against Birch on behalf of Leonard.

“The Fairview Park Police Department has followed several leads on the case but has not been able to locate Emily. We are asking the public for assistance in finding her,” the department said in a news release on Wednesday.

Emily is 5 foot 5 and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Emily’s whereabouts should call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.