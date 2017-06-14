× Cuyahoga County’s animal abuse registry goes live

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry is now available online.

Those listed on the registry have been convicted of felony animal abuse, and are not permitted to purchase, adopt or harbor a companion animal in the county. (Access the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry here)

“This registry will protect animals from the most heinous animal abusers in our county,” said Councilmember Sunny Simon, who introduced the ordinance.

It was partially inspired by the passage of Goddard’s Law, named for FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard. The law made causing physical harm to a companion animal a felony offense.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department manages the registry, which will help animal shelters and humane societies avoid giving pets to convicted offenders.

“We are incredibly thankful to Councilwoman Simon and other members of county council for making this registry available to the animal community. This tool will help aide animal organizations in placing pets in safe and loving homes,” said Mindy Naticchioni, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter administrator.

Currently, there is one person on the registry: 20-year-old DeAnna Caraballo, of Cleveland. She was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to a companion animal. Caraballo was accused of slamming an 8-week-old puppy to the ground, snacking its neck and killing the animal.

