Charges still pending in triple homicide as vigil is planned for mother, two daughters

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- Police still haven't formally charged the man accused of killing a mother and her two college-aged daughters in North Royalton.

However, George Brinkman, 45, of Brunswick, was charged Tuesday with the shooting deaths of a Lake Township couple, for whom he'd been house sitting.

Rogell John, 71, and his wife Roberta, 64, were found shot to death inside their home Monday afternoon. They were found in bed after their son contacted police after not having heard from them since they returned from vacation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two adult daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, had been found a day earlier -- on Sunday-- dead inside their home. All three were also found tucked into bed.

Suzanne's mother, Marcia Taylor, said her daughter had known Brinkman since high school. Saturday, she said his car was parked outside of her daughter's home.

In their search for Brinkman, authorities called police in Lake Township. Brinkman has no permanent address, but was known to frequent certain areas, including Lake Township. When police found the Johns dead in their bed, they suspected a connection to Brinkman.

North Royalton police currently have custody of Brinkman.

At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a vigil at North Royalton High School in memory of Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, who were both North Royalton graduates.

Continuing coverage.