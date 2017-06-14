Applebee’s looking to hire throughout northeast Ohio
OHIO – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is looking to hire right here in northeast Ohio.
On Monday, June 26, 36 locations in the area will be holding open interviews for positions such as servers, hosts, bartenders and cooks. You don’t necessarily need experience for all the positions that are open, and anyone interested can apply ahead of time by clicking here.
The interviews will take place at the restaurants from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Here is a list of locations that will be holding interviews:
- Akron
- Alliance
- Ashland
- Ashtabula
- Avon
- Brooklyn
- Brunswick
- Cleveland
- Cuyahoga Falls
- Elyria
- Fairview Park
- Garfield Heights
- Independence
- Kent
- Lorain
- Lyndhurst
- Macedonia
- Mansfield
- Massillon
- Medina
- Mentor
- Middleburg Heights
- New Philadelphia
- North Canton
- North Olmsted
- Sandusky
- Stow
- Streetsboro
- Strongsville
- University Heights
- Wadsworth
- Willoughby
- Wooster
