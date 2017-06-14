× Applebee’s looking to hire throughout northeast Ohio

OHIO – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar is looking to hire right here in northeast Ohio.

On Monday, June 26, 36 locations in the area will be holding open interviews for positions such as servers, hosts, bartenders and cooks. You don’t necessarily need experience for all the positions that are open, and anyone interested can apply ahead of time by clicking here.

The interviews will take place at the restaurants from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Here is a list of locations that will be holding interviews:

Akron

Alliance

Ashland

Ashtabula

Avon

Brooklyn

Brunswick

Cleveland

Cuyahoga Falls

Elyria

Fairview Park

Garfield Heights

Independence

Kent

Lorain

Lyndhurst

Macedonia

Mansfield

Massillon

Medina

Mentor

Middleburg Heights

New Philadelphia

North Canton

North Olmsted

Sandusky

Stow

Streetsboro

Strongsville

University Heights

Wadsworth

Willoughby

Wooster