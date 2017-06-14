2-year-old girl dies after being hit by minivan in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio– A toddler died after she was hit by a minivan Wednesday morning in Ravenna.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene on South Diamond Street near Yorkshire Drive just after 11 a.m.

The 2-year-old girl was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center. Ravenna police said she died from her injuries. The victim’s name has not been released.

According to police, the driver of the minivan stopped after the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office are helping Ravenna police with investigation. It does not appear alcohol is a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ravenna Police Department at 330-296-6486.