Woman reunited with missing pet tortoise

SEBRING, Ohio-- A woman in Sebring has been reunited with her pet tortoise.

Kathie Heisinger said she discovered Otis, her 30-year-old California Desert tortoise, missing on May 31 when she went to feed him. A $500 reward was offered for his safe return.

She believed the tortoise, who stayed in a a garage attached to her home, slipped out a back sliding door that had been left open a few inches.

Someone found Otis today in Canton. Kathie says the tortoise is hungry and eating well.

