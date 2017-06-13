Weather Outlook: Hazy and hot with chance of pop-up storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was day #2 in the 90’s meaning that we may attain our first heat wave of the season if TODAY reaches a high temp of 90° or more!

We tied the record high of 93° on Monday previously set in 1954.

We’re definitely feeling the summer heat! Humidity has risen as well with dew points well into the 60’s so you’ll notice it getting a little uncomfortable. Heat indices are running a degree or two above the actual air temperature. Stay cool and hydrated! We’re running 5-15° above average.

Here’s a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and disturbance nearby, our first shot of pop-up showers and storms will be Tuesday afternoon. A stronger front will be close-in on us Wednesday and Thursday. Clusters of storms will be strong and move from west to east. See below.