“We are absolutely devastated:” Father of sisters murdered over weekend releases statement

NORTH ROYALTON – The father of two young women that were killed in a weekend murder spree has released a statement on the deaths of his daughters.

In an emailed statement, Brian Pifer says that he and his family are devastated and thanks law enforcement for helping bring closure to them all.

We have all suffered a great loss. Taylor and Kylie were deeply loved – not only by me, but by our families and so many friends. We are absolutely devastated. Taylor and Kylie were beautiful, strong, intelligent young women. I was so proud of both of them – they had bright futures ahead of them, before their lives were so cruelly ended. I am relieved that an arrest has been made so quickly. I sincerely thank all of the law enforcement and investigators for helping to bring a measure of closure. We ask that everyone respect our privacy as we get through this unbearably difficult time. Brian Pifer

The man suspected of killing them as well as their mother and a Lake Township couple is in police custody facing murder charges.

George C. Brinkman, Jr., 45, of Brunswick was being held by North Royalton Police Tuesday afternoon. Brinkman was taken into custody after a nearly 9 hour standoff in Brunswick that ended around 5:30 a.m.

North Royalton Police Detective Dave Loeding said Brinkman is suspected in the murders of Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her daughters Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18, whose bodies were discovered in their Ridge Road home Sunday.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier said Brinkman is facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of Rogell Eugene John II, 71, and his wife, Roberta Ray John, 64, discovered at a home on Mt. Pleasant NE in Lake Township Monday afternoon.

