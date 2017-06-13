Tragic loss of high school graduates sparks action in Chardon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON-The unimaginable loss of three high school students is sparking action in the city of Chardon.

Over the weekend, a memorial walk and run was held for crash victims Zachary St. Jean, 16, Dominic Ricci, 18, and Jackson Condon, 17. All three were killed in car crashes within days of one another.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ricci and Condon, recent high school graduates were killed when their car passed a stop sign at Hosford Road and State Route 44 Tuesday afternoon without stopping. St. Jean died just a few days earlier after being hit by debris and crashing into a tree on Fairmount Blvd. near Som Center Road.

Investigators say, Dominic Ricci and Jackson Condon were killed after running a stop sign along Route 44 and Hosford Road in Chardon Township last Tuesday.

This fall ODOT will investigate if a traffic light is needed instead of stop signs that are already in place.

