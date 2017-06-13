Thunderstorm warning for southern part of viewing area

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Richland, Ashland and Holmes counties until 3:15 p.m., and for Stark County until 3:30 p.m.

Officially, this is the 1st HEAT WAVE of 2017…3 consecutive days in a row of 90+ days. We’re also coming close to tying/breaking another record of 93° set in 1954 today just like yesterday.

Temperatures this morning were warmer than yesterday morning. Humidity has risen as well with dew points well into the 60s/near 70° making it feel more uncomfortable. Heat indices are running at 92-97°. Stay cool!

Here’s a friendly reminder to brush up on your heat safety tips courtesy of the National Weather Service…

With the heat and humidity around and a disturbance in the area, afternoon storms are starting to fire mainly across the southern counties. Strong winds, heavy rain, and hail are all a possibility with these storms. A stronger front will close-in on us Wednesday and Thursday. Clusters of storms will be strong and move from west to east, especially on Thursday. See below.