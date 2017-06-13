Take a look inside Taco Bell Cantina in Cleveland and see what’s so unique

CLEVELAND– We’re giving you a look inside Cleveland’s Taco Bell Cantina before it opens to the public on Wednesday, June 14.

The restaurant — located at 200 Euclid Ave. near Public Square– will open at 11 a.m.

Taco Bell said the Cleveland restaurant is its 6th Cantina, and they are ready to celebrate. The restaurant says the first 100 guests to line up for Wednesday’s grand opening will receive an exclusive Cleveland Taco Bell Cantina commemorative t-shirt and other surprises.

The celebration will also include a DJ throughout the day to keep the party going.

Taco Bell Cantinas are the first and only Taco Bell restaurants to serve alcohol; beer and Twisted Freezes are on the menu.

The Cleveland location will also have a tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers.

Merchandise, a media wall, and patio seating are among the restaurant’s other unique offerings.